Four Astros named finalists for 2019 BBWAA awards

Alvarez was named one of three finalists for the AL Rookie of the Year Award, along with infielder Brandon Lowe of the Tampa Bay Rays and right-handed pitcher John Means of the Baltimore Orioles. The 22-year-old Alvarez put together a historic rookie season in 2019, establishing a new Major League record for OPS by a rookie in a single season (1.067, min. 350 plate appearances), surpassing Shoeless Joe Jackson’s record of 1.058 set in 1911. Alvarez led all AL rookies in OPS, extra-base hits (53), on-base percentage (.412) and slugging percentage (.655), while batting .313 with 27 home runs and 78 RBI. He set an Astros franchise record for home runs by a rookie, topping Carlos Correa’s record of 22 set in 2015. From June to August, Alvarez won three-consecutive AL Rookie of the Month awards, becoming the first player in Astros history to do so and the first Major League rookie since Aaron Judge in 2017. Among his many accolades in 2019, Alvarez set Major League records for RBI within a player’s first 45 games (51), surpassing Ted Williams’ record of 47 set in 1939, and RBI within a player’s first 30 games (35), surpassing Albert Pujols’ record of 34 set in 2001.