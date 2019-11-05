First Alert Forecast: Temperatures warming ahead of cold front Thursday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Through the rest of the afternoon expect to see clouds continuing to break up leading to highs in the upper 70s for much of southwest Louisiana. As cloud continue to clear we’ll eventually reach clear overnight which will help temperatures to cool overnight. Starting off our Wednesday with temperatures in the mid 50s.
Lots of sunshine Wednesday will lead to highs back in the upper 70s flirting with 80 during the afternoon. Sun continues through the day with clouds starting to build later in the evening ahead of our next cold front. Clouds overnight will keep lows a bit warmer only falling into the low 60s overnight.
Thursday is our next shot at rain and a cool down as a cold front passes through the area. As the cold front is expected to pass through later in the afternoon we’ll still get temperatures into the upper 70s during the afternoon. A few hit or miss showers are possible in the late afternoon before the main line of storms arrives. This is expected to begin to move through during the afternoon and continue through the evening hours. We are still a few days away so timing of this event could change! We are also tracking for the possibility of severe weather associated with this system. The good news is that no severe weather is expected at this time. This does not rule out the possibility of a few stronger showers or storms so heads up on some rumbles of thunder and heavy downpours Thursday evening. This does linger into the overnight hours and into the early morning of Friday. Rain is expected to be gone before we start the day on Friday, but cloud cover does linger. So our temperatures on Friday will be a bit cooler during the afternoon topping out in the upper 50s to low 60s.
Into Friday night football and after sunset we’ll see those temperatures drop significantly. We fall into the 50s for the start of the game and into the 40s by the end. We could also see breezy conditions lingering which will make it feel even colder. We’ll continue to watch for the wind chill and hope winds calm by the evening hours.
Thankfully that cold front moved through and cleared us out! This means we’re looking at gorgeous conditions through the weekend! Highs do begin to warm from the low 60s to the upper 60s during the weekend, but we’ll see plenty of sunshine both days. Into Sunday evening we’ll start to see cloud cover increasing ahead of our next chance for rain. We do have a slight chance as our next cold front passes through the area! This cold is trending stronger among models meaning that temperatures will fall even colder! I’m not confident in this trend just yet, but will continue to watch it as we head into next week.
