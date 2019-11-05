First Alert Forecast: Temperatures warming ahead of cold front Thursday

Thursday is our next shot at rain and a cool down as a cold front passes through the area. As the cold front is expected to pass through later in the afternoon we’ll still get temperatures into the upper 70s during the afternoon. A few hit or miss showers are possible in the late afternoon before the main line of storms arrives. This is expected to begin to move through during the afternoon and continue through the evening hours. We are still a few days away so timing of this event could change! We are also tracking for the possibility of severe weather associated with this system. The good news is that no severe weather is expected at this time. This does not rule out the possibility of a few stronger showers or storms so heads up on some rumbles of thunder and heavy downpours Thursday evening. This does linger into the overnight hours and into the early morning of Friday. Rain is expected to be gone before we start the day on Friday, but cloud cover does linger. So our temperatures on Friday will be a bit cooler during the afternoon topping out in the upper 50s to low 60s.