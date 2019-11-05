FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few morning sprinkles today; cold front still set for Thursday night arrival

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Watch out for fog this morning for the commute as well as a couple of passing showers thanks to a weak upper level disturbance moving overhead. Morning temperatures in the 50s and 60s won’t require the heavier coats as you head out, but a rain jacket may be needed in spots along with some extra time to navigate through the fog in some areas as well. Look for the shower threat to be isolated and brief with temperatures warming back up into the 70s by this afternoon.
Our warm afternoons will continue through Wednesday and into Thursday ahead of the next cold front. Expect little to no rain through mid-week with highs in the 70s, and higher humidity thanks to the return of winds off the Gulf which will keep nighttime lows in the 50s and 60s the next few mornings. Patchy areas of fog will continue to be possible both today and tomorrow mornings as well, so factor that into your commute.
The cold front is expected to move through Southwest Louisiana by Thursday night, but showers and thunderstorms ahead of the front will begin developing by Thursday afternoon. The bulk of the rain will fall Thursday night and into the overnight as the front moves through. Severe weather nor flooding look to be a significant threat with this storm system as grounds have been allowed to somewhat dry out the past several days and some factors that would be necessary for a significant severe weather event are still not coming into play. Stay tuned for updates on that though as I won’t rule out a few stronger storms as the front gets closer.
Rain will continue into the early morning hours of Friday but will be on the way out by midday and afternoon as blustery cooler conditions accompany the passage of the front. Look for temperatures to steadily fall through the 50s through the day and be in the upper 40s by sunset late in the afternoon. A rather chilly but dry night for high school football is on tap, with morning lows on Saturday around 40 degrees.
An even stronger cold front looks to be on the way by early next week, with a push of colder air compared to what our front brings this week. Expect temperatures to return to the 30s for nighttime lows with highs in the 50s behind the front through the middle of next week. Some models suggest even colder temperatures than that, but we’ll hold off on going too extreme in the long-range forecast until models come into better agreement. This progressive pattern of fronts continues into late next week as well, with another shot at rain and a cooldown by the end of next week as well.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
