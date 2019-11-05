FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few morning sprinkles today; cold front still set for Thursday night arrival

An even stronger cold front looks to be on the way by early next week, with a push of colder air compared to what our front brings this week. Expect temperatures to return to the 30s for nighttime lows with highs in the 50s behind the front through the middle of next week. Some models suggest even colder temperatures than that, but we’ll hold off on going too extreme in the long-range forecast until models come into better agreement. This progressive pattern of fronts continues into late next week as well, with another shot at rain and a cooldown by the end of next week as well.