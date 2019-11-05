Cowgirls fall in season opener at SMU, 81-60

DALLAS, Texas (KPLC) — McNeese women’s basketball missed several opportunities from the free throw line here Tuesday in its 81-60 season opening loss at Southern Methodist in its season opener.
“Obviously we came out jittery and our shots didn’t fall the way they have been falling for us, that’s expected because it’s the first game,” said head coach Kacie Cryer. You can’t miss 16 free throws we left off the board and its disappointing because we shoot them all the time. This is just mental and not focusing when they get to the line.”
McNeese (0-1) missed 16 free throws as they were 13 of 29 while SMU (1-0) made 8 of 10.
It was a totally different second half than the firs as the Cowgirls were only outscored by two points 31-29 in the second half.
Regan Bolton was the only Cowgirl to reach double figures as she scored a game high 15 points on 5 of 13 from the field with all five field goals coming from three-point range.
Damilola Balogun led the Cowgirls with nine rebounds with seven coming from the defensive end.
SMU’s starting five ended the game in double figures with Reagan Bradley and JaQuia White leading the way with 13 apiece. Johnasia Cash produced a double double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
SMU jumped out to a 11-0 lead and never looked back as they held a 50-31 halftime lead. The Mustangs scored 32 of their first half points in the paint with most of them coming off layups including 24 on fast break points.
McNeese got on the board on a free throw by Callie Maddox six minutes into the game. Two free throws by Maddox to end the first quarter cut the lead to single digits (27-18). A jumper by Jahquell Robinson to start the second quarter cut the lead to seven (27-20) then a 7-0 run by MSU put them up 34-20. The Mustangs put together another scoring run to end the second quarter to take the lead into the locker room at the half.
The Cowgirls will host Centenary in its home opener on Friday. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m.
