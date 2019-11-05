Cowboys using open date to get healthy ahead of match up with Nicholls

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The occurrence of a teams’ open date is normally out of the head coaches control. But, with the Cowboys currently on a three-game winning streak and having a few guys banged up, Coach Gilbert feels it couldn’t have come at a better time.
“It comes at a critical time for us. When you’ve been this long during the season, you’re about 15 weeks in total with camp and games,” said McNeese head coach Sterlin Gilbert. “When you get to this point, obviously guys are going to be banged up and the season begins to take its toll on people and teams.”
While getting healthy and making improvements is the main focus for the Pokes, advancing to the playoffs is still within reach for the program. Gilbert even compared this stretch the Cowboys are on to being down 0-3 in the World Series. The Pokes have already got two of the wins and now is now halfway to their goal.
“Right now it’s about focusing and finishing," Gilbert explained. "Those are the things I’m going to challenge our guys to do over these 21 days for all of that to happen.”
Coach Gilbert also feels that it’s advantageous having two weeks to prepare for a team like Nicholls. That’s who’s waiting on the other side of the bye week as the Cowboys are aiming to get their first win in Thibodaux since 2015.
