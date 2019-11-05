Astros tender qualifying offer to Cole, make seceral roster moves

Emanuel, 27, spent his entire 2019 season at Triple-A Round Rock, posting an 8-2 record with a 3.90 ERA (44ER/101.2IP) in 28 games, including seven starts. He excelled down the stretch for the Express, posting a 5-1 record and a 2.16 ERA (12ER/50IP) in his final eight appearances (six starts). Emanuel held opponent lefties in check, holding them to a .219 opponent batting average with no home runs in 102 batters faced. Emanuel has pitched seven seasons (2013-19) in the Astros minor league system since being drafted by Houston in the third round of the 2013 draft out of the University of North Carolina.