65th Annual McNeese State University Rodeo

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -
The McNeese Rodeo team saddled up this weekend for their 65th Annual McNeese State University National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association (NIRA) Rodeo.
Teams from 15 different schools in the southern region came to compete. Judges hailed from Texas and Arkansas.
Annually hosted during the first weekend in November, it kicked off Thursday, with a Halloween Rodeo. The competition was held on Friday and Saturday. One McNeese Rodeo athlete, Lathan Lyons, placed third for his event.
“I compete in the Saddle Bronc riding and this weekend I ended up third overall,” Lyons said. “I drew a good horse and I used my best abilities."
A ticketed event, the proceeds from the Rodeo went to fund endowed scholarships.
The McNeese Rodeo team took home four individual championships and two reserves.
“It’s just another stepping stone for our goal which is to win the national championship again, and our men to do it as well,” said Rodeo Coach for McNeese State University, Justin Browning.
They will be competing in another rodeo next week, in Conroe, Texas.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.