SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 3, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 3, 2019.
Kacey Kole Mays, 25, Sulphur: Strangulation.
Dillon Scott Johnson, 26, Lake Charles: Third offense DWI; broken turn signal.
Jammie Lee Watson Jr., 27, Lake Charles: Public intimidation and retaliation; theft under $1,000; property damage under $1,000; resisting an officer; entry or remaining on places or land after being forbidden; disturbing the peace.
Zachary Ron Levi, 33, Lake Charles: Obstruction of justice; possession of a Schedule II drug; use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor.
Talesha Jonay Williams, 24, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer with force or violence; first offense possession of marijuana; use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor.
Jennifer Lynn Stewart, 31, Lake Charles: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule IV drug.
Margarita Ortiz-Contreras, 34, North Cross, GA: Federal detainer.
Eder Mendez-Rodriguez, 34, North Cross, GA: Federal detainer.
Phillip Andrew Reed, 40, Lake Charles: Fourth offense DWI; driving on the right side of the road; driving on a roadway laned for traffic; flight from an officer; operating a vehicle while under suspension.
Ashton William Wigg, 21, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; theft under $1,000.
Rocky Lynn Gordon Jr., 28, Starks: Possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a convicted felon.
Kenneth Charles McFarland, 39, Sulphur: Cruelty to juveniles; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor.
Marcus Dwayne Tyler, 32, Lake Charles: Identity theft; forgery.
Kennedy Lee Tasker, 28, Lake Charles: Forgery; identity theft.
David Tyler Dease, 25, Lake Charles: Trespassing; disturbing the peace.
Marcantel Riley Lionel, 31, Lake Charles: Third offense DWI; reckless operation; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; traveling improperly on a one-way roadway; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; expired plates.
