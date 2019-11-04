Sulphur woman accused of hitting 12-year-old, leaving knot on forehead

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Sulphur woman is accused of hitting a 12-year-old in the head, leaving a knot on the child.
Authorities began investigating around 6:40 p.m. on Oct. 31, according to Kim Myers, Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman.
Upon arrival, deputies spoke with the victim and observed a raised knot on their forehead.
Monica L. Juarez, 34, of Sulphur told detectives that there was a verbal argument that turned into a physical altercation.
Juarez was arrested and booked on one count of cruelty to juveniles.
She was released the next day on a $1,500 bond.
