Sulphur woman accused of hitting 12-year-old, leaving knot on forehead
Monica was arrested and charged with cruelty to juveniles. (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center)
November 4, 2019 at 3:06 PM CST - Updated November 4 at 3:06 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Sulphur woman is accused of hitting a 12-year-old in the head, leaving a knot on the child.

Authorities began investigating around 6:40 p.m. on Oct. 31, according to Kim Myers, Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman.

Upon arrival, deputies spoke with the victim and observed a raised knot on their forehead.

Monica L. Juarez, 34, of Sulphur told detectives that there was a verbal argument that turned into a physical altercation.

Juarez was arrested and booked on one count of cruelty to juveniles.

She was released the next day on a $1,500 bond.

