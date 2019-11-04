Report: President Trump to attend Alabama-LSU game

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC/AP) - There are several reports President Trump will attend the Alabama vs. LSU game on Saturday.
According to the Associated Press, the Federal Aviation Administration is advising that Trump will travel to Tuscaloosa, Ala. for the game.
Kickoff for the huge SEC match up at Bryant-Denny Stadium is Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
The stadium holds more than 100,000 fans, and depending on the poll you look at, it’s currently a No. 1 vs. No. 2 contest.
