Manhunt underway after 17-mile chase in Natchitoches

POWHATAN, La. (KSLA) — Authorities launched a manhunt Sunday in Natchitoches Parish.
They are looking for the driver of a car that was reported as stolen Oct. 26 from Baton Rouge.
Deputies have impounded the 2015 Honda Civic.
As for its driver, sheriff’s Capt. Tony Moran said: “We did collect his shoes that he left behind in the woods.”
Natchitoches Parish deputies tried to stop the car at 3:05 p.m. Sunday,
They had clocked it doing 98 mph as it was traveling north on Interstate 49 just south of Natchitoches, the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office reports.
The vehicle fled from deputies for nearly 17 miles — passing the Natchitoches, Posey, Johnson Chute and Powhatan exits along the way, authorities said.
There was “no evidence of him being armed during the time of the pursuit,” Moran said.
The car reportedly rammed a Dodge Challenger then continued north, left the road and traveled through a ditch, then a fence and into an open field.
It was there that the Civic’s driver abandoned the vehicle and ran across the field into nearby woods.
Deputies and members of the Winn Parish K-9 tracking team with horses began searching for him in the King Hill Road area north of Powhatan at 5:31 p.m.
The driver is described as being in his late teens or early 20s and wearing faded pants plus a jacket with orange in it.
