Lunch with Coach O: LSU vs Alabama Preview

There are multiple reports that outside linebacker Michael Divinity Jr. is no longer on the team. Orgeron is scheduled to address the issue during his media availability. The reported reason for the departure varied. There were some reports it was due to personal reasons and others that it was because of a violation of team rules. Divinity had three sacks in the five games he has played in this season. He had 23 tackles. For his career at LSU, Divinity has played in 37 games. Before the five games this season, he had 82 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, and six sacks.