Lunch with Coach O: LSU vs Alabama Preview
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Amanda Lindsley and Josh Auzenne | November 4, 2019 at 10:04 AM CST - Updated November 4 at 11:35 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Ed Orgeron will meet with sports journalists Monday afternoon to preview LSU vs. Alabama.

The No. 1 Tigers (8-0, 4-0 SEC) will travel to Tuscaloosa to take on the No. 2 Crimson Tide (8-0, 5-0 SEC) in Bryant-Denny Stadium at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. College Gameday has announced it will be broadcasting live from Tuscaloosa for the big matchup. This will be the first regular-season No. 1 vs. No. 2 since these same teams met in 2011. The game can be seen on CBS.

LSU outside linebacker Michael Divinity
LSU outside linebacker Michael Divinity (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)

There are multiple reports that outside linebacker Michael Divinity Jr. is no longer on the team. Orgeron is scheduled to address the issue during his media availability. The reported reason for the departure varied. There were some reports it was due to personal reasons and others that it was because of a violation of team rules. Divinity had three sacks in the five games he has played in this season. He had 23 tackles. For his career at LSU, Divinity has played in 37 games. Before the five games this season, he had 82 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, and six sacks.

