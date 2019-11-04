LHSAA releases 2019 volleyball playoff brackets

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The LHSAA released the 2019 Volleyball Tournament brackets Monday. The championship games will be held November 14-16 at the Pontchartrain Center in Kenner.
Below are the Brackets for Divisions I-V.
Division I-
(24) Barbe at (9) Central - B.R. - 11/6, 6:00 PM
(20) Sam Houston at (13) Sulphur - 11/6, 6:00 PM
Division II-
(28) LaGrange at (5) St. Thomas More
Division III-
(24) Frederick A. Douglass at (9) St. Louis
(28) Jennings at (5) Iowa - 11/5, 5:30 PM
(20) Crowley at (13) Iota - 11/5, 6:00 PM
(30) Vinton at (3) Westlake
(18) DeQuincy at (15) Lusher Charter
Division IV-
No local teams
Division V-
(20) Hamilton Christian at (13) St. John
Click here for a link to all five brackets.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.