LHSAA releases 2019 volleyball playoff brackets

LHSAA releases 2019 volleyball playoff brackets
(Source: LHSAA)
By Brady Renard | November 4, 2019 at 3:41 PM CST - Updated November 4 at 3:41 PM

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The LHSAA released the 2019 Volleyball Tournament brackets Monday. The championship games will be held November 14-16 at the Pontchartrain Center in Kenner.

Below are the Brackets for Divisions I-V.

Division I-

(24) Barbe at (9) Central - B.R. - 11/6, 6:00 PM

(20) Sam Houston at (13) Sulphur - 11/6, 6:00 PM

Division II-

(28) LaGrange at (5) St. Thomas More

Division III-

(24) Frederick A. Douglass at (9) St. Louis

(28) Jennings at (5) Iowa - 11/5, 5:30 PM

(20) Crowley at (13) Iota - 11/5, 6:00 PM

(30) Vinton at (3) Westlake

(18) DeQuincy at (15) Lusher Charter

Division IV-

No local teams

Division V-

(20) Hamilton Christian at (13) St. John

Click here for a link to all five brackets.

Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.