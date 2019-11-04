Iran announces new violations of nuclear deal on 40th anniversary of US Embassy takeover

Demonstrators hold anti-U.S. banners and a torn makeshift U.S. flag upside down in an annual rally in front of the former U.S. Embassy in Tehran, Iran, Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. Reviving decades-old cries of "Death to America," Iran on Monday marked the 40th anniversary of the 1979 student takeover of the U.S. Embassy in Tehran and the 444-day hostage crisis that followed as tensions remain high over the country's collapsing nuclear deal with world powers. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi) (Source: Vahid Salemi)