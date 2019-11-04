First Memorial 5K Run dedicated to Senior Trooper Steven Vincent

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -
The first Senior Trooper Steven Vincent Memorial 5K Run happened today. Senior Trooper Vincent was shot in the line of duty, in Aug. 2015. An avid runner, Vincent ran a marathon just two days before his passing.
Family, friends, and those who just wanted to show support were there at 8 a.m. at the Golden Nugget and L’Auberge Casino Area to begin the run.
Inspired by Boston, Foundation Director for Troop D, Ryan Navarre came up with the idea to dedicate a 5K in Trooper Vincent.
“I sat behind Trooper Vincent in church and I would see him and his family every day. And this is a special event for him because he made the ultimate sacrifice for us,” Navarre said.
Over 600 runners and 40 teams participated in the 5K, including Trooper Vincent’s brother and Iowa Police Chief.
“I ran because my little brother encouraged me to run and I can,” Vincent said.
Over 40,000 dollars were raised at the event. The proceeds from the 5K went to a cause that is also dedicated to Trooper Vincent.
“With the forty teams, we were able to buy class 4 bulletproof vests for forty troopers,” Navarre said.
This will be an annual event.
