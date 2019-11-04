FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warming trend this week, but another cold front arrives on Thursday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - This will be the last morning of the week you will need to worry about bundling up or using your heaters until Friday as a warming trend kicks into full swing beginning today. A chilly start with temperatures this morning in the 40s will warm up into the 70s by afternoon as a return of onshore winds sends humidity values up a little higher through the day. It will be one of those mornings for a jacket on top of short sleeves as you plan how to dress for the day, with temperatures near 70 before the noon hour.