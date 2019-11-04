FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warming trend this week, but another cold front arrives on Thursday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - This will be the last morning of the week you will need to worry about bundling up or using your heaters until Friday as a warming trend kicks into full swing beginning today. A chilly start with temperatures this morning in the 40s will warm up into the 70s by afternoon as a return of onshore winds sends humidity values up a little higher through the day. It will be one of those mornings for a jacket on top of short sleeves as you plan how to dress for the day, with temperatures near 70 before the noon hour.
Despite some clouds moving back into the picture today, you won’t need the rain gear as rain holds off for another day and for much of the week as well until our next storm system pushes a cold front into the state by Thursday. Until it arrives, the pattern gets even warmer each day with highs heading back into the upper 70s by Wednesday and Thursday with lows at night back into the 50s and 60s.
By Thursday and Thursday night, rain chances go up quite a bit with the possibility of stronger storms ahead of the front. It’s a little too early to know exactly how high the severe weather threat will be as a few other factors will need to come into play, but expect another big drop in temperatures by Friday as temperatures head back into the 50s through the day as any lingering rain on Friday wraps up before the noon hour.
Temperatures Friday evening head back into the 40s and the heavy coats come back out for your outdoor activities planned for Friday night into Saturday. The good news is that with the passage of the front earlier in the week, the weekend should time out to be rain free with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s. A few showers are possible again by early next week ahead of a another cold front by next Monday.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
