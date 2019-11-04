Facebook unveils new logo to help differentiate brands

The new logo changes between blue, green, and hues of purple, red, and orange. It's a nod to its other apps: Blue for Facebook, green for WhatsApp and red and orange for Instagram. (Source: Facebook/CNN)
November 4, 2019 at 3:40 PM CST - Updated November 4 at 3:53 PM

(CNN) - Facebook has updated its branding with a new colorful logo.

In a blog post Monday, the social media giant said it’s making the change to differentiate between Facebook as a parent company and Facebook the app.

When I started Facebook 15 years ago, I had no idea it would eventually include Messenger, Instagram, WhatsApp, Oculus, Workplace and more. Many people don't know we build these products or that our teams often work together. But we believe people should, because it's important for people to know who's behind the products they use. Today we're introducing a new company logo to be clearer about the apps and technologies that come from Facebook. Here's what it'll look like when you start seeing it across our products.

Posted by Mark Zuckerberg on Monday, November 4, 2019

This move makes it clearer which products are part of the Facebook collective, a change that comes as the company promises to be more transparent.

The Facebook app will keep its own look of the signature blue logo with lowercase font.

