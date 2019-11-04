Arrest made in fatal Church Street shooting

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Authorities say an arrest has been made following a fatal shooting on Church Street Saturday.
Officers found the victim, Quentin Coleman, 27, of Lake Charles, shot when they arrived in the 2700 block of Church Street when they arrived around 2 p.m. Saturday.
Coleman later succumbed to the injuries.
A short time later, Donta Robinson, 27, of Lake Charles, was arrested at his residence on one count of second-degree murder, according to Lt. Jeff Keenum. He is being held on $1 million bond.
The Lake Charles Police Department has investigated 13 homicides in 2019.
