Skelton powers Southern to homecoming win over Alabama A&M

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern quarterback Ladarius Skelton was electric running and throwing the ball as the Jaguars outlasted Alabama A&M on Saturday.
The Jags (5-4, 4-1 SWAC) pulled off a 35-31 homecoming win over the Bulldogs (5-4, 2-2 SWAC).
Skelton finished 16-of-25 for 198 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 238 yards on 34 carries and reached pay dirt two more times with his feet.
Wide receiver Hunter Register was his favorite target. The senior pass catcher hauled in seven balls for 95 yards and two touchdowns.
Skelton got the Jags on the board first on a 28-yard touchdown run just 1:30 into the game to make it 7-0. Alabama A&M tied it at 7-7 in the second quarter on a 6-yard touchdown pass from Aqeel Glass to Abdul-Fatai Ibrahim. About 2:30 later, Devon Benn went 16 yards to put Southern up 14-7 just before halftime.
The Bulldogs came out firing in the third quarter, needing just over 1:00 to go 75 yards in four plays to score. The drive was capped off with a 22-yard touchdown pass from Glass to Zabrian Moore to tie it at 14-14. Later in the third, Register was able to get a foot down inside the pylon from 31 yards out for the touchdown to put Southern up 21-14. It took Alabama A&M less than a minute to respond. On the third play of the drive, Glass hooked up with Ibrahim again on a 60-yard touchdown to tie it up at 21.
In the fourth quarter, Skelton scored his second rushing touchdown. He crossed the goalline from six yards out to cap a 12-play, 75-yard drive that chewed up more than 4:30 minutes on the clock to give Southern the 28-21 lead. The Bulldogs tied it again on a 28-yard touchdown pass from Glass to Moore. Then, they took their first and only lead of the game on a 44-yard field goal from kicker Spencer Corey. The kick made it 31-28.
After a 38-yard kick return by Kendric Jones, Skelton drove the Jags down the field and tossed a 2-yard touchdown pass to Register with only :28 left in the game to put Southern up 35-31. Glass was able to find receivers and get the Bulldogs in striking distance but a sack by Jalen Ivy as time expired secured the win for the Jags.
