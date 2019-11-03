LSU remains at No. 1 in AP and No. 2 in Coaches polls

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU kept its same rankings in both major college football polls after being idle this week.
The Tigers (8-0, 4-0 SEC) remained No. 1 in the AP and No. 2 in the Coaches polls. Alabama (8-0, 5-0 SEC) stayed at No. 2 in the AP and No. 1 in the Coaches. The Crimson Tide also had a bye this weekend. The teams will face each other on Saturday, Nov. 9 in Tuscaloosa. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. The game can be seen on CBS. College GameDay will be there for the game. This will be the first regular-season No. 1 vs. No. 2 since these same teams met in 2011.
- LSU (8-0) [17 first-place votes]
- Alabama (8-0) [21 first-place votes]
- Ohio State (8-0) [17 first-place votes]
- Clemson (9-0) [7 first-place votes]
- Penn State (8-0)
- Georgia (7-1)
- Oregon (8-1)
- Utah (8-1)
- Oklahoma (8-1)
- Florida (7-2)
- Alabama (8-0) [37 first-place votes]
- LSU (8-0) [11 first-place votes]
- Clemson (9-0) [9 first-place votes]
- Ohio State (8-0) [8 first-place votes]
- Penn State (8-0)
- Georgia (7-1)
- Oregon (8-1)
- Oklahoma (8-1)
- Utah (8-1)
- Baylor (8-0)
