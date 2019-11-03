FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer start to the week with just a few clouds

Tuesday we could see more clouds as a boundary pushes through the region helping to increase clouds and spark a few showers around the area. While it will not be an all-day rain or widespread coverage you may encounter a brief shower. Temperatures will climb into the lower 70’s as the warming trend continues. The boundary will be through the area come Tuesday evening, but we will not see a dip in our temperatures as lows will still remain in the middle 50’s. Wednesday looks to feature a few clouds with temperatures once again in the lower to middle 70’s. Clouds will be on the increase through the evening so temperatures overnight will remain in the lower 60’s.