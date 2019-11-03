FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer start to the week with just a few clouds

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Another beautiful fall day with temperatures warming into the middle and upper 60’s across Southwest Louisiana. Your Sunday has been full of sunshine with just a few passing clouds. Temperatures will begin to drop as we head into the evening hours after the sun sets. If you are heading out this evening you may want a light jacket as temperatures will be dropping into the upper 50’s through the early evening. As you wake up on your Monday morning temperatures won’t be as cool as lows will be in the upper 40’s for areas south to middle 40’s for the northern parishes.
Monday looks to bring a nice start to the week as we will see sunshine and a few clouds around, but afternoon highs will be pleasant as we make a run for the 70-degree mark. Things will remain dry as no rain is expected as we see a return of southerly winds which is helping to increase the highs as well as dew points. We will see a warm overnight Monday as temperatures will stay in the middle 50’s as dew point values slowly begin to climb ahead of our next front.
Tuesday we could see more clouds as a boundary pushes through the region helping to increase clouds and spark a few showers around the area. While it will not be an all-day rain or widespread coverage you may encounter a brief shower. Temperatures will climb into the lower 70’s as the warming trend continues. The boundary will be through the area come Tuesday evening, but we will not see a dip in our temperatures as lows will still remain in the middle 50’s. Wednesday looks to feature a few clouds with temperatures once again in the lower to middle 70’s. Clouds will be on the increase through the evening so temperatures overnight will remain in the lower 60’s.
Thursday is when the change begins as our next cold front pushes in bringing widespread rain Thursday afternoon and evening lingering through the overnight hours. Temperatures will be in the upper 70’s with dew points climbing making for a sticky day outside. A few showers could linger into your Friday morning before clearing takes place during the afternoon and we see another cool down.
