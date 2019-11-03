Big second half propels Cowboys to 30-20 win over Demons

On Saturday, however, things turned late in the third quarter when Darion Dunn intercepted the second of his two passes on the night, and after senior Justin Pratt, who ran for 87 yards on 29 carries picked up 19 yards on two rushes, quarterback Cody Orgeron found Trevor Begue on a post route for a 27-yard touchdown strike to pull McNeese to within 20-17 after the two-point conversion was good with 2:45 to play in the third.