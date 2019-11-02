What’s on Vernon Parish’s ballot: Nov. 16 election

· Shall South Vernon Parish Waterworks District No. 1 of Vernon Parish, Louisiana (the “District”), be authorized to continue to levy a special tax of ten and one tenth (10.1) mills (an estimated $80,295 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year) on all the property subject to taxation in the District, for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2021 and ending with the year 2030, for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, improving, maintaining and/or operating the waterworks system of the District?