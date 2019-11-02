What’s on Vernon Parish’s ballot: Nov. 16 election

Louisiana "I Voted" sticker. (Source: Louisiana Secretary of State)
November 1, 2019 at 8:56 PM CDT - Updated November 1 at 8:56 PM

VERNON, La. (KPLC) - Louisiana’s runoff election will be held Nov. 16.

Early voting is from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 2-9 (except Sunday, Nov. 3).

Listed is what will be on the ballot in Vernon Parish.

To find polling locations, visit geauxvote.com.

STATEWIDE RACES

Governor

· John Bel Edwards (D)

· Eddie Rispone (R)

Secretary of State

· Kyle Ardoin (R)

· Gwen Collins-Greenup (D)

VERNON PARISH

State Representative -- 30th Representative District

· A. C. “Chuck” Dowden, Jr. (R)

· Charles “Chuck” Owen (R)

Councilman at Large -- City of DeRidder

· Lydia Reynolds (R)

· Billy Spikes (D)

Councilman at Large -- City of Leesville

· Phillip Hunt (R)

· Rodney Wells (D)

South Vernon Parish Waterworks Dist. No. 1 -- 10.1 Mills Renewal - BOC - 10 Yrs.

· Shall South Vernon Parish Waterworks District No. 1 of Vernon Parish, Louisiana (the “District”), be authorized to continue to levy a special tax of ten and one tenth (10.1) mills (an estimated $80,295 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year) on all the property subject to taxation in the District, for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2021 and ending with the year 2030, for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, improving, maintaining and/or operating the waterworks system of the District?

