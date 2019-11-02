What’s on Jeff Davis Parish’s ballot: Nov. 16 election

JEFF DAVIS PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Louisiana’s runoff election will be held Nov. 16.
Early voting is from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 2-9 (except Sunday, Nov. 3).
Listed is what will be on the ballot in Jeff Davis Parish.
STATEWIDE RACES
Governor
· John Bel Edwards (D)
· Eddie Rispone (R)
Secretary of State
· Kyle Ardoin (R)
· Gwen Collins-Greenup (D)
State Representative -- 37th Representative District
· Shalon Latour (R)
· Troy D. Romero (R)
School District No. 22 -- $4M Bond - SB - 20 Yrs.
· Shall School District No. 22 of the Parishes of Jefferson Davis and Allen, State of Louisiana (the “District”), incur debt and issue bonds to the amount of not exceeding $4,000,000, in one or more series, to run not exceeding 20 years from date thereof, with interest at a rate not exceeding 8% per annum, for the purpose of acquiring and/or improving lands for building sites and playgrounds, including construction of necessary sidewalks and streets adjacent thereto; purchasing, erecting and/or improving school buildings and other school related facilities within and for the District and acquiring the necessary equipment and furnishings therefor, title to which shall be in the public; which bonds will be general obligations of the District and will be payable from ad valorem taxes to be levied and collected in the manner provided by Article VI, Section 33 of the Constitution of the State of Louisiana of 1974 and statutory authority supplemental thereto, with an estimated increase of ten and twenty-three hundredths mills (10.23) to be levied in the first year of issue above the 13.77 mills currently being levied to pay General Obligation Bonds of the District?
School District No. 1 (Lake Arthur) -- 7.85 Mills Continuation - SB - 10 Yrs.
· Shall School District No. 1 (Lake Arthur) of the Parish of Jefferson Davis, State of Louisiana (the “District”), be authorized to continue to levy and collect a special tax of seven and eighty-five hundredths (7.85) mills on all property subject to taxation in the District (an estimated $224,100 is reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year) for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2020 and ending with the year 2029, for the purpose of constructing, improving, maintaining and operating public school buildings and other school related facilities within and for the District, and acquiring equipment and furnishings therefor, said millage to represent a fourteen hundredths of a mill (.14) increase (due to reappraisal) over the 7.71 mills tax authorized to be levied through the year 2019 pursuant to an election held on May 1, 2010?
School District No. 3 (Hathaway) -- 3.53 Mills Continuation - SB - 10 Yrs.
· Shall School District No. 3 (Hathaway) of the Parish of Jefferson Davis, State of Louisiana (the “District”), be authorized to continue to levy and collect a special three and fifty-three hundredths (3.53) mills on all property subject to taxation in the District (an estimated $45,300 is reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year) for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2020 and ending with the year 2029, for the purpose of constructing, improving, maintaining and operating public school buildings and other school related facilities within and for the District, and acquiring equipment and furnishings therefor, said millage to represent a twenty-three hundredths of a mill (.23) increase (due to reappraisal) over the 3.30 mills tax authorized to be levied through the year 2019 pursuant to an election held on May 1, 2010?
