What’s on Jeff Davis Parish’s ballot: Nov. 16 election

· Shall School District No. 22 of the Parishes of Jefferson Davis and Allen, State of Louisiana (the “District”), incur debt and issue bonds to the amount of not exceeding $4,000,000, in one or more series, to run not exceeding 20 years from date thereof, with interest at a rate not exceeding 8% per annum, for the purpose of acquiring and/or improving lands for building sites and playgrounds, including construction of necessary sidewalks and streets adjacent thereto; purchasing, erecting and/or improving school buildings and other school related facilities within and for the District and acquiring the necessary equipment and furnishings therefor, title to which shall be in the public; which bonds will be general obligations of the District and will be payable from ad valorem taxes to be levied and collected in the manner provided by Article VI, Section 33 of the Constitution of the State of Louisiana of 1974 and statutory authority supplemental thereto, with an estimated increase of ten and twenty-three hundredths mills (10.23) to be levied in the first year of issue above the 13.77 mills currently being levied to pay General Obligation Bonds of the District?