What’s on Cameron parish’s ballot: Nov.16 election

· Shall School District No. 15 of Cameron Parish, Louisiana (“District”), incur debt and issue bonds in an amount not exceeding Eighteen Million ($18,000,000) Dollars, in one or more series, for a period not exceeding twenty (20) years from date thereof, with interest at a rate or rates not exceeding eight (8%) percent per annum, for the purpose of acquiring and/or improving lands for buildings and playgrounds, purchasing, erecting, enlarging and/or improving school buildings and other related facilities and necessary equipment and furnishings therefor, title to which shall be in the public, which bonds shall be general obligations of the District and will be retired with, paid from and secured by ad valorem taxes estimated to be 26.12 mills for the first year, on all taxable property within the District sufficient in rate and amount to pay said bonds in principal and interest, as provided by Article VI, Section 33 of the 1974 Louisiana Constitution, as amended, and statutory authority supplemental thereto?