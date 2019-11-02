What’s on Cameron parish’s ballot: Nov.16 election

CAMERON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Louisiana’s runoff election will be held Nov. 16.
Early voting is from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 2-9 (except Sunday, Nov. 3).
Listed is what will be on the ballot in Cameron Parish.
STATEWIDE RACES
Governor
· John Bel Edwards (D)
· Eddie Rispone (R)
Secretary of State
· Kyle Ardoin (R)
· Gwen Collins-Greenup (D)
PW School Board -- 8.46 Mills Continuation - SB - 10 Yrs.
· Shall the Parish School Board of the Parish of Cameron, State of Louisiana, be authorized to continue to levy a special tax of 8.46 mills on all property subject to taxation in Cameron Parish, for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2021 and ending with the year 2030, with collections from the levy of the tax estimated to be $2,163,549.17 for one entire year, for the purpose of maintenance, operation and improvement of the public schools of Cameron Parish, pursuant to Article VIII, Section 13(C)(Third) of the Louisiana Constitution of 1974, said tax to represent an increase of seventy-eight hundredths (0.78) mill authorized to be levied through the year 2020 pursuant to an election held on November 2, 2010, such increase having been effective beginning in 2018 due to reappraisal?
School District No. 15 -- $18M Bond - SB - 20 Yrs.
· Shall School District No. 15 of Cameron Parish, Louisiana (“District”), incur debt and issue bonds in an amount not exceeding Eighteen Million ($18,000,000) Dollars, in one or more series, for a period not exceeding twenty (20) years from date thereof, with interest at a rate or rates not exceeding eight (8%) percent per annum, for the purpose of acquiring and/or improving lands for buildings and playgrounds, purchasing, erecting, enlarging and/or improving school buildings and other related facilities and necessary equipment and furnishings therefor, title to which shall be in the public, which bonds shall be general obligations of the District and will be retired with, paid from and secured by ad valorem taxes estimated to be 26.12 mills for the first year, on all taxable property within the District sufficient in rate and amount to pay said bonds in principal and interest, as provided by Article VI, Section 33 of the 1974 Louisiana Constitution, as amended, and statutory authority supplemental thereto?
