What’s on Beauregard’s ballot: Nov. 16 election

· Shall Waterworks District No. 6 of the Parish of Beauregard, State of Louisiana (the “District”), continue to levy a tax of fifteen (15) mills on all property subject to taxation within the District (an estimated $48,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2020 and ending with the year 2029, for the purpose of maintaining, operating and improving the District’s waterworks system, including acquiring property, equipment and facilities necessary therefor?