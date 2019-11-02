What’s on Beauregard’s ballot: Nov. 16 election

BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Louisiana’s runoff election will be held Nov. 16.
Early voting is from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 2-9 (except Sunday, Nov. 3).
Listed is what will be on the ballot in Beauregard Parish.
For more election news, go to www.kplctv.com/politics/elections/.
To find polling locations, visit geauxvote.com.
STATEWIDE RACES
Governor
· John Bel Edwards (D)
· Eddie Rispone (R)
Secretary of State
· Kyle Ardoin (R)
· Gwen Collins-Greenup (D)
· State Representative -- 30th Representative District
· C. “Chuck” Dowden, Jr. (REP)
· Charles “Chuck” Owen (REP)
· Sheriff
· John L. Gott (NOPTY)
· Mark Herford (REP)
· Police Juror - District 1
· Gerald “Mike” McLeod (DEM)
· Wayne Reeves (REP)
· Police Juror - District 2
· Jeffery Meadows (REP)
· N.R. “Rusty” Williamson (IND)
· Police Juror -- District 3B
· Eddie Ware (IND)
· S.E. “Teddy” Welch (REP)
· Police Juror -- District 3C
· Elvin Dewayne Holliday (REP)
· “Chuck” Montgomery (REP)
· Police Juror -- District 4B
· Ronnie L. Jackson (REP)
· Chester Thompson (DEM)
· Councilman at Large -- City of DeRidder
· Lydia Reynolds (REP)
· Billy Spikes (DEM)
Waterworks District No. 6 -- 15 Mills Renewal - BOC - 10 Yrs.
· Shall Waterworks District No. 6 of the Parish of Beauregard, State of Louisiana (the “District”), continue to levy a tax of fifteen (15) mills on all property subject to taxation within the District (an estimated $48,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2020 and ending with the year 2029, for the purpose of maintaining, operating and improving the District’s waterworks system, including acquiring property, equipment and facilities necessary therefor?
