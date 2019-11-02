2nd Annual Living Cemetery tour in Lake Charles a hit

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Second Annual Living Cemetery tour led people through areas like Sallier Cemetery to meet local historical figures and hear their life stories.
Erica McCreedy, the event coordinator, says it’s important for Lake Area residents to remember their history.
“A lot of times we pass by these cemeteries, don’t really think about them, and they are very historic," McCreedy said. "They have people who founded Lake Charles and so we thought it would be a great idea to bring people into the cemeteries and have actors portray these figures and their stories that we never hear. It’s a great way to get in touch with the spirit of Lake Charles.”
The tours sold out this year and last year.
“It was such a great event last year,” McCreedy said. “We didn’t realize how much of an impact it would have on people. We even had descendants of these figures learn about their ancestors and people learning about the mothers and fathers of Lake Charles that you might not have heard of.”
The cemeteries the tour took people to this year were Bilbo Cemetery, Sallier Cemetery, Combre Memorial Park, and Catholic Cemetery.
Actors portrayed figures like Charles Sallier, whom Lake Charles is named after, and his wife Catherine Lebleu Sallier. The story goes that Charles thought Catherine was having an affair with the pirate Jean Lafitte, and after returning home from a business trip, saw his wife wearing a brooch Lafitte had bought her and shot her in a jealous rage.
The bullet hit the brooch and Catherine survived, while Charles ran away, never to be seen again.
Barbara Morris, who also went through the tour last year, recommends everyone come out and hear the history of the Lake Area.
“The characters do an excellent job presenting the history of our area through the characters they are representing," Morris said. "I would recommend everyone come out, but you have to buy your tickets early because they sell out.”
McCreedy says between 500 and 600 people came to the event last year. They expected as many this year as tickets were sold out. She says the event takes half a year to coordinate.
The event was sponsored by First Federal Bank of Louisiana, CSE Federal Credit Union, Thrive Magazine, Redfish Rentals, and supported by an SWLA Convention & Visitors Bureau Tourism Marketing Grant from the Lake Charles/SWLA Convention & Visitors Bureau.
The event benefits the Arts and Humanities Council of Southwest Louisiana. If you are interested in next year’s tour, you can email CemeteryTourLC@gmail.com or call the Arts Council of SWLA at (337) 439-2787.
