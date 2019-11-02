FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another cool day for Sunday with a slight warm up early next week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Another below average day for Southwest Louisiana as temperatures have climbed into the lower 60’s across the area which is around ten to fifteen degrees below our normal average this time of year. We have seen sunshine throughout the day mixed with clouds which has helped in keep our temperatures cooler today. We have also seen northerly winds around 5-10 mph helping it to feel a little cooler than it is. As we go through the rest of the afternoon and evening temperatures will drop back into the 50’s and eventually lower 40’s and maybe a few upper 30’s as you head out on your Sunday. Overnight there could be a few clouds around, but no rain to worry about as you head out. If you are heading out this evening you may want to bring a jacket as it will be chilly.