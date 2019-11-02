FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another cool day for Sunday with a slight warm up early next week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Another below average day for Southwest Louisiana as temperatures have climbed into the lower 60’s across the area which is around ten to fifteen degrees below our normal average this time of year. We have seen sunshine throughout the day mixed with clouds which has helped in keep our temperatures cooler today. We have also seen northerly winds around 5-10 mph helping it to feel a little cooler than it is. As we go through the rest of the afternoon and evening temperatures will drop back into the 50’s and eventually lower 40’s and maybe a few upper 30’s as you head out on your Sunday. Overnight there could be a few clouds around, but no rain to worry about as you head out. If you are heading out this evening you may want to bring a jacket as it will be chilly.
As you wake up on Sunday morning it will be another cold one as temperatures are starting out around 40 so a jacket will be needed once again. We do warm up through the afternoon as temperatures climb back in the lower to middle 60’s for us. Clouds will be around tomorrow as well making for partly cloudy skies, but it will be another great day to get out and enjoy the fall weather as we will remain dry. Into your Sunday night temperatures will fall once more with lows around 47 as you head out on Monday for the new work week.
Monday is when we begin to see a warm-up as southerly flow returns and more cloud cover is around. Temperatures will warm into the upper 60’s to near 70 with lows only dropping into the middle 50’s for Monday evening. A few more clouds will be around as we go through Monday and into Tuesday as a frontal boundary moves through, but no rain is expected as it moves through the area.
Tuesday and Wednesday look to remain dry with highs in the lower to middle 70’s for the region with clouds around ahead of our next cold front. Lows will stay in the middle to upper 50’s both nights. Thursday looks to be unsettled as the cold front approaches from the west helping to trigger some showers and storms throughout the day and into the overnight hours. We clear things out for Friday and see another cool down.
