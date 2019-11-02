DeRidder Police investigating fatal hit-and-run

DERIDDER, La. (KPLC) - The DeRidder Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run that occurred on U.S. 190 west around 7 p.m. Friday, according to Police Chief Christopher Rudy.
A 28-year-old female was walking west on U.S. 190 when a dark-colored SUV struck her, Rudy said. The SUV then allegedly swerved back to the center line and left the scene.
According to Rudy, evidence at the scene indicates the front right headlight is damaged. The victim was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Rudy asks anyone with information to contact the DeRidder Police Department at 337-463-8911 or Crimestoppers at 337-462-8918.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.