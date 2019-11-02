Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run in DeRidder

DERIDDER, La. (KPLC) - An arrest has been made in connection with a hit-and-run on U.S. 190 Friday night that left a 28-year-old woman dead.
William Patrick Cheatham, 30, has been arrested, according to information from Deputy Chief Chris Rudy, spokesman for the DeRidder Police Department.
Nika Maddox, of DeRidder, was walking westbound with a friend when she was struck and killed, Rudy said.
The accident happened around 7 p.m. near the intersection of U.S. 190 and Azalea Street.
Cheatham was identified as the driver of the truck after it was found at an apartment complex in DeRidder, according to Rudy. Cheatham was found in the woods behind a residence outside of DeRidder, around 12:30 a.m.
He was booked into the Beauregard Parish jail for hit-and-run and possession of marijuana.
Rudy said the investigation is ongoing and that additional charges are pending.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.