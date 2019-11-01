What’s on Allen Parish’s ballot: Nov. 16 election

ALLEN PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Louisiana’s runoff election will be held Nov. 16.
Early voting is from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 2-9 (except Sunday, Nov. 3).
Listed is what will be on the ballot in Allen Parish.
STATEWIDE RACES
Governor
· John Bel Edwards (D)
· Eddie Rispone (R)
Secretary of State
· Kyle Ardoin (R)
· Gwen Collins-Greenup (D)
Police Juror - District 4
· Josh Thompson (R)
· Creig Vizena (IND)
School District No. 22 - $4M Bond - SB - 20 Yrs.
· Shall School District No. 22 of the Parishes of Jefferson Davis and Allen, State of Louisiana (the “District”), incur debt and issue bonds to the amount of not exceeding $4,000,000, in one or more series, to run not exceeding 20 years from date thereof, with interest at a rate not exceeding 8% per annum, for the purpose of acquiring and/or improving lands for building sites and playgrounds, including construction of necessary sidewalks and streets adjacent thereto; purchasing, erecting and/or improving school buildings and other school related facilities within and for the District and acquiring the necessary equipment and furnishings therefor, title to which shall be in the public; which bonds will be general obligations of the District and will be payable from ad valorem taxes to be levied and collected in the manner provided by Article VI, Section 33 of the Constitution of the State of Louisiana of 1974 and statutory authority supplemental thereto, with an estimated increase of ten and twenty-three hundredths mills (10.23) to be levied in the first year of issue above the 13.77 mills currently being levied to pay General Obligation Bonds of the District?
Town of Kinder - 1% S&U Tax Renewal - M&TC - Perp.
· Shall the Town of Kinder, State of Louisiana (the “Town”), be authorized to continue to levy and collect a tax of one percent (1%) (the “Tax”) upon the sale at retail, the use, the lease or rental, the consumption, and storage for use or consumption, of tangible personal property and on sales of services in the Town, all as defined by law (an estimated $600,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the Tax for an entire year), in perpetuity, commencing July 1, 2021, with the proceeds of the Tax (after paying reasonable and necessary costs and expenses of collecting and administering the Tax) to be dedicated and used for the purpose of constructing, acquiring, improving, maintaining and operating any work of capital improvement for the Town, it being provided, however, that never less than 75% of the proceeds of the Tax shall be dedicated for constructing, acquiring and improving such works of capital improvement, including purchasing and acquiring the necessary land, equipment and furnishings therefor?
Hospital Service District No. 3 - 12 Mills - BOC - 30 Yrs.
· Shall Hospital Service District No. 3 of the Parish of Allen, State of Louisiana (the “District”) extend the period of time for it to levy its twelve (12) mills tax on all the property subject to taxation within the District and levy said tax for a period of thirty (30) years, (an estimated $637,276.75 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), beginning with the year 2023 and ending with the year 2052, to be dedicated and used for the purpose of paying costs associated with operating, maintaining, renovating and improving or building a new hospital and related health care and emergency medical services, and acquiring equipment and furnishings therefor?
