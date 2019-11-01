What’s on Allen Parish’s ballot: Nov. 16 election

· Shall the Town of Kinder, State of Louisiana (the “Town”), be authorized to continue to levy and collect a tax of one percent (1%) (the “Tax”) upon the sale at retail, the use, the lease or rental, the consumption, and storage for use or consumption, of tangible personal property and on sales of services in the Town, all as defined by law (an estimated $600,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the Tax for an entire year), in perpetuity, commencing July 1, 2021, with the proceeds of the Tax (after paying reasonable and necessary costs and expenses of collecting and administering the Tax) to be dedicated and used for the purpose of constructing, acquiring, improving, maintaining and operating any work of capital improvement for the Town, it being provided, however, that never less than 75% of the proceeds of the Tax shall be dedicated for constructing, acquiring and improving such works of capital improvement, including purchasing and acquiring the necessary land, equipment and furnishings therefor?