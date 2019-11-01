‘Well … this is awkward’: Chick-fil-A apologizes for National Sandwich Day email

(Gray News/CNN) – The Chick-fil-A cows really stepped in it this time.
The fast-food chain issued an apology this week after it sent out an email promoting National Sandwich Day on Nov. 3.
Normally that would be fine, but this year it falls on a Sunday – a day Chick-fil-A is always closed.
The popular chicken chain eventually corrected the error by sending another email apologizing for the confusion.
“Well … this is awkward,” the email started. “We’re actually closed on National Sandwich Day.”
The message went on to apologize for the confusion, saying they’ll see their customers like normal – Monday through Saturday.
Popeyes couldn’t resist poking fun at their rival and reminding folks that they’re always open, seven days a week.
“Seriously ... y’all good?” the Popeyes Chicken Twitter account asked Chick-fil-A.
Earlier in the week, Popeyes announced its popular chicken sandwich would return on Sunday when Chick-fil-A is closed.
