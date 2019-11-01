SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 31, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for October 31, 2019.
Christopher Layne George, 36, Lake Charles: Child endangerment; contempt of court.
Amanda Constance East, 37, Vinton: Possession of a Schedule IV drug.
Darren Eugene Ford Jr., 34, Baytown, TX: Child endangerment.
Robert Lee Higgins, 29, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery.
Cheyenne Pauline Kallsen, 25, Sulphur: Theft of a firearm; contempt of court.
Danielle Mryties Malbrough, 18, Lake Charles: Disturbing the peace.
Malik Jermon Orphey, 24, Lake Charles: Probation violation.
Trevor Joseph Broussard, 26, Lafayette: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; attempt and conspiracy; probation violation (2 charges).
Adam Nathaniel Walker, 35, Sulphur: Battery; contempt of court; probation violation.
Darius Audley Janice, 21, Kinder: Possession of stolen things worth between $5,000 and $25,000.
Kebreyana Jamai Jones, 27, Franklin: Federal detainer.
Joseph Sean Spears, 31, Merryville: Instate detainer; contempt of court.
Kaylon Nicholas Deshawn Patterson, 24, Beaumont, TX: Speed limit; following vehicles; driving on a roadway laned for traffic; failure to signal when turning; no seat belt; aggravated flight from an officer; possession of stolen things worth between $5,000 and $25,000; driver must be licensed.
Kenneth Marshall, 31, Miami, FL: Contempt of court.
Monica Lyn Juarez, 34, Sulphur: Cruelty to juveniles.
Christopher Michael Parsley, 38, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
