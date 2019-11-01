3rd Annual Trick or Treat with the Veterans at Southwest Louisiana Veterans Home

JENNINGS, La. (KPLC) - The Southwest Louisiana Veterans Home opened it’s doors to the community for its 3rd annual Trick or Treat with the Veterans event. Many of the veterans dressed up for the event; sailors, LSU tigers, and witches could be seen hanging out candy in the halls.
89-year-old Henry, who dressed up as Henrietta in a wig with rollers and lipstick, said this was the first time he had ever dressed up for Halloween.
“Happy Halloween and I hope everyone enjoys themselves as much as I am,” Henry said. His great-grandchildren came to visit him.
Danny Ashford, from Basile, says he has been at every Trick or Treat with the Veteran’s event. He dressed up as an LSU superfan, complete with a tiger mask.
“It’s so nice to have all these kids around," Ashford said. "It’s all for the kids.”
Jeffery McGee, Director of Nurses, says seeing the veterans’ faces light up is what it’s all about.
“Our veterans love to visit and often times they don’t have anyone to visit with," McGee said. “But when these children come, they love to see the costumes, pass out candy and see all these people. They really look forward to it. We are able to have the veterans smile and have a good time because many of them are very elderly,” McGee said. "Arthritis, things like that and they hurt, you know, they don’t feel well. But today, they forget about that and they just have fun. They are going to talk about this for a while. They enjoy it.”
The community showed up; some veterans said they went through nine buckets of candy by the end of the night. McGee says he believes thousands showed up for the event.
“At shift change, we had some nurses who couldn’t come in because the roads were blocked because there were so many people,” McGee said. “We had to go and direct traffic a little bit to help people get in and out. There were so many people.”
This is one of several events the Southwest Louisiana Veterans Home puts on every year.
