3rd Annual Trick or Treat with the Veterans at Southwest Louisiana Veterans Home

“Our veterans love to visit and often times they don’t have anyone to visit with," McGee said. “But when these children come, they love to see the costumes, pass out candy and see all these people. They really look forward to it. We are able to have the veterans smile and have a good time because many of them are very elderly,” McGee said. "Arthritis, things like that and they hurt, you know, they don’t feel well. But today, they forget about that and they just have fun. They are going to talk about this for a while. They enjoy it.”