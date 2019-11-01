I-10 night closure scheduled from Westlake through Lake Charles

November 1, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - DOTD has announced that I-10 will be closed in both directions from the I-210 intersection in Westlake to the I-210 intersection in Lake Charles beginning Saturday night.

The closure will effect both directions of travel and will be from 10:00 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 through 8:00 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 3.

Eastbound traffic will be detoured at the I-210 intersection in Westlake while Westbound traffic will be detoured at the I-210 intersection in Lake Charles.

DOTD says the road closure is necessary to conduct survey work and maintenance activities.

