I-10 night closure scheduled from Westlake through Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - DOTD has announced that I-10 will be closed in both directions from the I-210 intersection in Westlake to the I-210 intersection in Lake Charles beginning Saturday night.
The closure will effect both directions of travel and will be from 10:00 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 through 8:00 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 3.
Eastbound traffic will be detoured at the I-210 intersection in Westlake while Westbound traffic will be detoured at the I-210 intersection in Lake Charles.
DOTD says the road closure is necessary to conduct survey work and maintenance activities.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.