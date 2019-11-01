FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunshine breaks the morning chill; wonderful weekend ahead

Starting next week, a warming trend will kick in as winds turn back onshore. This will send high temperatures back into the 70s and lows at night in the 50s. As the jet stream retreats, the flow aloft will become more west to east, or referred to meteorologically as zonal. A few disturbances aloft will move along the jet stream next week and begin to return the possibility of some showers by Tuesday and Wednesday. While temperatures will be on the milder side most of next week, another cold front by Friday and Saturday looks to bring another cooldown along with the possibility of more rain by next Friday and Saturday.