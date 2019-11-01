FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunshine breaks the morning chill; wonderful weekend ahead

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - As you’re headed out the door this morning, you’ll need the heavy coat during the morning hours as temperatures begin well into the 30s. Thanks to the calm winds and clear skies overnight, areas of frost likely to continue to be possible until around 8:00 a.m., with the sunshine quickly alleviating that issue shortly after sunrise. With the sunshine on the return, look for temperatures to quickly rise into the upper 50s to lower 60s by this afternoon with light winds and crisp feel.
Winds will again remain light tonight which will set up another good night of radiational cooling, with the best chance of seeing frost going to northern Allen, Beauregard and Vernon parishes where temperatures dip into the middle 30s with lows tonight closer to 40 along the interstate and middle 40s along the coastline. We hold on to the chilly mornings through the weekend, but afternoon high temperatures rebound nicely into the middle 60s on Saturday and Sunday.
The forecast for the upcoming weekend looks superb for anything outdoors which include the final McNeese home football game set for a 4:00 p.m. kickoff again Northwestern State. Temperatures at kickoff will be in the lower 60s.
Other events, including the Trooper Steven Vincent Memorial 5K that gets an earlier start, will be chilly with temperatures warming up out of the 40s after sunrise, so you’ll need a coat for those earlier morning events.
Starting next week, a warming trend will kick in as winds turn back onshore. This will send high temperatures back into the 70s and lows at night in the 50s. As the jet stream retreats, the flow aloft will become more west to east, or referred to meteorologically as zonal. A few disturbances aloft will move along the jet stream next week and begin to return the possibility of some showers by Tuesday and Wednesday. While temperatures will be on the milder side most of next week, another cold front by Friday and Saturday looks to bring another cooldown along with the possibility of more rain by next Friday and Saturday.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
