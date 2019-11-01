First Alert Forecast: Nice weekend ahead

Starting off Saturday with the need for layers and likely a coat! Temperatures do quickly warm up into the low 60s during the afternoon. We also see a few clouds building during the afternoon, but overall still a nice afternoon. Any outdoor activities will be good to go with cool temperatures and a good amount of sunshine. Be sure to head outside and enjoy this nice weekend as we’ll see Sunday with pretty much the same conditions. Starting off on the cooler side with temperatures in the low 40s through the afternoon. Clouds increase a bit more during the day and into the evening hours we’ll see skies mostly cloudy. This will keep temperatures a bit warming overnight into the start of our week.