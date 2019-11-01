First Alert Forecast: Nice weekend ahead

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Expect cool conditions to stick around as we see mostly clear skies this afternoon into the evening hours. Sunshine this afternoon helped us to warm up into the upper 50s, but with those clear skies sticking around overnight we’ll see them falling quickly after sunset. Temperatures drop into the low 40s to upper 30s overnight making for a chilly one yet again. That means anyone heading out for Friday night football, bundle up! By the start of the game we’ll see temperatures back into the low 50s to upper 40s and falling through the game into the mid to low 40s. As clear skies stick around overnight we’ll see temperatures continuing to fall into the upper 30s to low 40s.
Starting off Saturday with the need for layers and likely a coat! Temperatures do quickly warm up into the low 60s during the afternoon. We also see a few clouds building during the afternoon, but overall still a nice afternoon. Any outdoor activities will be good to go with cool temperatures and a good amount of sunshine. Be sure to head outside and enjoy this nice weekend as we’ll see Sunday with pretty much the same conditions. Starting off on the cooler side with temperatures in the low 40s through the afternoon. Clouds increase a bit more during the day and into the evening hours we’ll see skies mostly cloudy. This will keep temperatures a bit warming overnight into the start of our week.
Starting our Monday cool and gloomy with mostly cloudy to completely cloudy skies. Temperatures start our day in the mid 40s so a jacket will still be necessary. During the day it’ll be slow to warm, but we will get a bit of sunshine to help us warm up into the upper 60s. Rain chances remain low through the afternoon, but are not zero. We could see a stray shower, but most of us will remain dry.
Expect the same for Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies, but with warmer temperatures to start the day. We start off in the upper 50s thanks to clouds overnight. We’ll warm into the low 70s during the afternoon before dropping back into the 50s overnight. We’ll start watching for our next cold front to approach the area by Wednesday as temperatures warm even more into the mid 70s!
For those of us enjoying the cooler temperatures we’ll see them return into next weekend! That next cold front moves through Thursday into Friday bringing back cooler lows and highs. Lows will fall back into the 40s with highs topping out in the 60s.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.