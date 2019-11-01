Celebrating women in the Armed Forces this Veterans Day

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - For the past six years, the Veterans of Foreign War Post 7321 and Ward 3 Recreation have hosted a Veterans Day program.
This year, however, was the first time that they dedicated the program to women in the Armed Forces.
The importance of recognizing women who have served on Veterans Day was talked about at the event.
“A lot of times when you look across the room, you don’t always know that you’re staring at another female veteran until they’re recognized,” said emcee and veteran Mary Williams.
Women serving in the U.S. Armed Forces dates back to the Revolutionary War, but they had to be disguised as men to do so.
“There have been many struggles throughout the years since the Revolutionary War, and this year was our year and we wanted to end the year with a big bang,” said retired service member Jennifer Lockett.
The event also had line dancing by the LC Ward 3 Recreation Line Dancers and a special music selection by the LC Ward 3 Recreation Musical Ensemble.
Another event celebrating women in armed forces is happening at 10 a.m. on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, 2019, hosted by the Combre Memorial Committee at Combre Memorial Park, at 2701 Opelousas St.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.