2020 U.S. Olympic Boxing Trials tickets now on sale

LAKE CHARLES, La. - Tickets for the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team Trials for Boxing, held Dec. 7-15, 2019, at the Lake Charles Civic Center and Golden Nugget Lake Charles Hotel in Lake Charles, Louisiana, are now on sale online or in-person at the Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino ticket office.
Tickets for Saturday’s event at the Lake Charles Civic Center are $20, and include entrance into both sessions that day, featuring the championship bouts for the USA Boxing Youth National Championships and Junior Open.
Sunday’s event at the Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino, will determine the 13 boxers who will represent Team USA at the 2020 Olympic Qualification tournaments and attempt to qualify for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. Tickets for Sunday’s finals are $30.
A package including tickets for both Saturday and Sunday is available for $40.
Tickets must be purchased online or in person by Dec. 13 at the Golden Nugget ticket office. All tickets are general admission, and the event is free to the public Monday through Friday.
This marks the first time Lake Charles will host the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for Boxing. Recent sites for the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for Boxing include: 2016, Reno, Nevada, (men) and Memphis, Tennessee, (women); 2012, Mobile, Alabama, (men) and Spokane, Washington, (women); and 2008, Houston (men).
