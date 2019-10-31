Two men arrested for theft of tractor

KINDER, La. (KPLC) - Authorities say two men are under arrest after being caught on camera stealing a tractor from a farm near Kinder.
The landowner reported the Ford 8-N tractor stolen on Monday and provided camera footage to authorities of the individuals entering and leaving the property, according to Chief Deputy Chris Ivey, with the Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office.
Bradley Montou, 61, of Oberlin, LA and Eric Jeffery Webb, 34, of Deridder, LA were both arrested Wednesday on counts of trespassing and felony theft.
