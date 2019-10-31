Two men arrested for theft of tractor

Eric Webb and Bradley Montou are accused of stealing a tractor from a farm in Kinder, La. (Source: Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office)
October 31, 2019 at 6:09 PM CDT - Updated October 31 at 6:09 PM

KINDER, La. (KPLC) - Authorities say two men are under arrest after being caught on camera stealing a tractor from a farm near Kinder.

The landowner reported the Ford 8-N tractor stolen on Monday and provided camera footage to authorities of the individuals entering and leaving the property, according to Chief Deputy Chris Ivey, with the Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office.

Bradley Montou, 61, of Oberlin, LA and Eric Jeffery Webb, 34, of Deridder, LA were both arrested Wednesday on counts of trespassing and felony theft.

