Third annual Fresh Start Initiative helps Calcasieu residents clear criminal record

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Some Calcasieu Parish residents with a non-violent criminal offense on their record are getting a fresh start.
The fresh start initiative is an annual expungement event sponsored by several agencies in the lake area.
“We’re very proud of this program," Calcasieu Parish District Attorney John DeRosier said. "We were probably the first law enforcement agency in the country to sponsor this kind of program to help people; we help people get their lives back together.”
The third annual event helps people wipe their criminal records clean.
“It’s important because historically anyone with a felony conviction has a very difficult time gaining employment," he said.
Getting a conviction removed can make it easier to find employment and even housing. The district attorney’s office says the expungement program gives citizens a new opportunity.
“So [what] we’re doing is enabling people to go to work, get good high paying jobs," he said. "There’s lots of those in Calcasieu Parish, we’re so fortunate to be here in a community that has one of the strongest economies in the country and we help people get into that cycle.”
The process does take time, up to 18 months, and only certain offenses can be erased.
“Minor drug convictions, some not so minor drug convictions and generally non-violent, non-sex based offenses can pretty much be expunged," he said.
But those who stick with the process will soon have a clean start.
“In about four weeks or so they’ll all be getting judgments of expungement," Director for Southwest Louisiana Law Center, Mark Judson said. "It’ll be a final judgment saying that their old conviction, their old arrest has been expunged.”
Officials expect about 130 people to have their records successfully expunged through this year’s event.
