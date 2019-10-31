SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 30, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for October 30, 2019.
Juan Manuel Valencia, 29, San Juan, TX: First offense DWI; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; public bribery.
Daren Fitzgerald Dotson Sr., 53, Lake Charles: Proper equipment required on vehicles; contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); first offense possession of synthetic marijuana; pedestrians on highways.
Jesse Blane Graham, 38, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; disturbing the peace; riding on bicycles.
Bradley Jamar Sams, 39, Sulphur: Instate detainer.
Blaire Keyanna Alfred-Williams, 23, Houston, TX: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of drug paraphernalia; first offense illegal carrying of weapons; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.
Jose U Lara Diaz, 27, Sulphur: Second offense DWI; careless operation.
Christoper Ryan Babcock, 25, Lake Charles: Probation violation.
Thomas Joseph Young, 38, Iowa: Probation violation.
Ramiro Contreras Jr., 33, Sulphur: Strangulation; property damage worth between $1,000 and $50,000; false imprisonment.
Walter James Gilmore, 22, Lake Charles: Probation violation.
Jonathan Keith Stenson, 38, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; probation violation.
Mason Scott Boudreaux, 23, Lake Charles: Probation violation.
Carey Beecher Sollay, 42, Lafayette: Federal detainer.
Quindell Marie Deville, 62, Lake Charles: Careless operation, first offense DWI; first degree vehicular negligent injuring.
Shannon Lynn Smith, 46, Lake Charles: Probation violation.
Charles Allen Nave, 45, Sanivel, FL: Federal detainer.
Sherman Dean Jackson, 56, Iowa: Probation violation; stalking.
Joshua Wayne Ashworth, 39, DeQuincy: Instate detainer.
Irvin J Green, 41, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
Javante Demond Kelly, 26, Lake Charles: Probation violation.
Quantessa Shontel Patterson, 41, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
Zachary Cole Hebert, 18, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.
Jacob Samuel Bonnette, 34, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders.
Kenneth Johnson, 33, New Orleans: Probation detainer.
William Bradford Matthews, 35, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.