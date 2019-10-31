SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 30, 2019

October 31, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for October 30, 2019.

Juan Manuel Valencia, 29, San Juan, TX: First offense DWI; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; public bribery.

Daren Fitzgerald Dotson Sr., 53, Lake Charles: Proper equipment required on vehicles; contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); first offense possession of synthetic marijuana; pedestrians on highways.

Jesse Blane Graham, 38, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; disturbing the peace; riding on bicycles.

Bradley Jamar Sams, 39, Sulphur: Instate detainer.

Blaire Keyanna Alfred-Williams, 23, Houston, TX: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of drug paraphernalia; first offense illegal carrying of weapons; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.

Jose U Lara Diaz, 27, Sulphur: Second offense DWI; careless operation.

Christoper Ryan Babcock, 25, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

Thomas Joseph Young, 38, Iowa: Probation violation.

Ramiro Contreras Jr., 33, Sulphur: Strangulation; property damage worth between $1,000 and $50,000; false imprisonment.

Walter James Gilmore, 22, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

Jonathan Keith Stenson, 38, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; probation violation.

Mason Scott Boudreaux, 23, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

Carey Beecher Sollay, 42, Lafayette: Federal detainer.

Quindell Marie Deville, 62, Lake Charles: Careless operation, first offense DWI; first degree vehicular negligent injuring.

Shannon Lynn Smith, 46, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

Charles Allen Nave, 45, Sanivel, FL: Federal detainer.

Sherman Dean Jackson, 56, Iowa: Probation violation; stalking.

Joshua Wayne Ashworth, 39, DeQuincy: Instate detainer.

Irvin J Green, 41, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.

Javante Demond Kelly, 26, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

Quantessa Shontel Patterson, 41, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.

Zachary Cole Hebert, 18, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Jacob Samuel Bonnette, 34, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders.

Kenneth Johnson, 33, New Orleans: Probation detainer.

William Bradford Matthews, 35, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery.

