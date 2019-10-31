Man indicted on murder charge in connection with body found behind shopping center

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A grand jury in state district court indicted a man on a murder charge in connection with a body found behind a shopping center on Gerstner Memorial Boulevard in September.
Lorenzo Shaun Green, 36, was indicted on a charge of second-degree murder.
Green is accused of killing Tracy R. Byrne, 40, whose body was found behind a dumpster behind the shopping center that houses Northern Tool and Equipment, Save a Lot, Osaka, Citi Trends and Family Dollar.
Both Green and Byrne were homeless, authorities said at the time.
