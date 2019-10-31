Man indicted on murder charge in connection with body found behind shopping center

Lorenzo Green is being booked on one count of second-degree murder after a body was found behind a shopping center on Gerstner Memorial Boulevard Thursday. (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center)
By Johnathan Manning | October 31, 2019 at 3:57 PM CDT - Updated October 31 at 3:57 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A grand jury in state district court indicted a man on a murder charge in connection with a body found behind a shopping center on Gerstner Memorial Boulevard in September.

Lorenzo Shaun Green, 36, was indicted on a charge of second-degree murder.

Green is accused of killing Tracy R. Byrne, 40, whose body was found behind a dumpster behind the shopping center that houses Northern Tool and Equipment, Save a Lot, Osaka, Citi Trends and Family Dollar.

Both Green and Byrne were homeless, authorities said at the time.

