Local organization creates program that provides housing for homeless or displaced families

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Imperial Calcasieu Affordable Housing Network, Inc. (ICAHN) was founded in 2019 and is formerly known as Habitat for Humanity Calcasieu Area.
The nonprofit organization has provided quality, affordable, low-interest homes while providing external services to the community. One of the newer services that ICAHN provides is its Emergency Crisis Housing Program.
“the need is very vast right now in Lake Charles and everyone knows somebody that has no place to go,” said ICAHN Vice-president Tasha Guidry.
As a means to address the homeless and displaced population in the Lake Area, The Imperial Calcasieu Affordable Housing Network or ICAHN is bringing new purpose to a long-time mission.
“Habitat for Humanity was here since 1992 and we transitioned over into ICAHN and we wanted to do things, not necessarily better but we wanted to do it differently,” Guidry said.
ICAHN Vice-President Tasha Guidry and President Ralph Williams said they don’t want to just build houses, they want to meet a need.
“Phase 2 is going to be building our multi-family complex and another crisis home for families," Williams said. "We really want to address the displacement of families.”
Board member Brent Hawkins said the main goal is to ultimately help the homeless community transition into homeownership.
“Another piece is understanding that this is a population that has things going on in their lives that have put them in this situation so there’s a need for additional services that are critical,” Hawkins said.
The 2-bedroom home will serve as a refuge for a single family with children in addition to job placement services if the mother or father doesn’t have current employment.
“We help the whole person, we’ve always helped the whole person. When they give them a home, we’ll give them a job so all of those resources together will help that individual become a whole person," said Ellaweena Woods, Beyond Words, LLC-Assertive Treatment Program.
Program Definitions:
- The term family is defined as both a mother and father or partners with dependents or a single parent with dependents.
- Crisis housing is defined as a situation in which a family is displaced or homeless and who have become reliant on others for shelter. They may or may not be employed. If employed, rent will be determined based on a sliding scale.
- The Emergency Crisis Home is completely furnished and a “smoke/drug-free” zone. While ICAHN does not discriminate against smokers, smoking is strictly prohibited inside the residence. There is a “smoker’s” bench outside of the home. Illegal substances are strictly prohibited anywhere on the property. Failure to adhere to the policy will result in immediate expulsion from the program.
- Families who come into the program must complete a background check (criminal and financial) and application. Families will only be considered after they sign a terms and conditions contract and agree to participate in and complete a “wrap-a-round” service program which may include life skills, financial literacy, counseling, opening a monitored savings account, random drug screens, employment, and career counseling and any other program that they are assessed to need. Proof of completion must be furnished to the executive director.
- The Emergency Crisis Family Housing Program lasts from 6 months to 1 year based on the needs of the family, with the families transitioning out into a more stable and affordable home environment.
“We want to be able to say that there are no more displaced families in SW Louisiana so we have a vacant property based on that..until we get there can we really say am I my brother’s keeper," said Ralph Williams.
As for the future, ICAHN said they’re planning to build apartment-style emergency housing sometime in 2020.
