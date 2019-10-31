Lake Charles fire officials offer safety tips as cold weather approaches

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - According to the U.S. Fire Administration, more home fires take place during the winter season.
As we welcome cooler weather to the Lake Area, fire safety should be a top priority. Lake Charles fire officials said people sometimes take extreme measures during colder weather, doing things they wouldn’t normally do to keep warm.
Fire Chief Keith Murray has a few tips to keep you, your family, and your home safe.
“If you’re using electric heaters make sure you have a 3-foot barrier around it where nothing can burn," Murray said. "If you’re using your fireplace, make sure you have a screen or glass over it to keep the logs from rolling out or embers from going out into the room and have your chimney checked out.”
Chief Murray also recommends having your heating and cooling system checked out every year and to make sure the systems are functioning properly.
