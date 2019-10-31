High School students explore construction careers

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - To go to college or not to go to college? That’s the question many of the 500-plus high school students who came to “Build your Future Day” asked.
Hosted by the Pelican chapter of the Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC), over 500 students from 39 high schools across Southwest Louisiana were present.
The high school students that attended expressed interest in construction to their teachers and counselors.
Some students that attended had known that they wanted to go into construction right after high school - like Singer High senior Bryce Rogers, who came to see what his options are. "Just to get like a better perspective of all the different fields in the workforce, so I can have variety, in case I don't want to do welding in the future," Rogers said.
Many students, however, are still undecided about their after-high school plans. “It’s an opportunity to introduce these students to some of the trades that are out there,” said Ronnie Gulino, Corporate Training Manager for ISC. “It’s good to get in front of them early.”
From operating machinery to learning how to measure accurately, students explored different construction fields at the booths that were set up. They had the opportunity to connect with the experts - something Singer High School teacher Floyd Starks expressed that students don’t get many opportunities to do. “Anytime you can expose a student to what’s out there, it gives them a head start that’s what this is about,” Starks said. “It just exposes them to all the other avenues other than college.”
Taking advantage of the hands-on experience is what the event aimed to do, and hopefully guide these students to what they want to do like operating a crane, welding, or going to college.
