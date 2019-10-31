High School students explore construction careers

From operating machinery to learning how to measure accurately, students explored different construction fields at the booths that were set up. They had the opportunity to connect with the experts - something Singer High School teacher Floyd Starks expressed that students don’t get many opportunities to do. “Anytime you can expose a student to what’s out there, it gives them a head start that’s what this is about,” Starks said. “It just exposes them to all the other avenues other than college.”