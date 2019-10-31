First-degree murder indictment returned in connection with two bodies found in car on 5th Street in June

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A teenager arrested in connection with two bodies found in a car on 5th Street earlier this year has been indicted on a murder charge.
Charles Devonte Moore, 17, was arrested in August after the bodies of Donovan Citizen, 28, and Zachary Reed, 16, were found just before midnight on June 14. They were found in the 1900 block of 5th Street, between 3rd and 4th avenues.
Authorities say the call came in as a vehicle crash, but that it was later learned that the deaths were the results of a bungled robbery - that Moore and Reed planned to rob Citizen, but that Citizen fatally shot Reed, before Moore fatally shot him.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.