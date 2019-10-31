FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Windy and cold day ahead as rain quickly departs

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Showers and drizzle continue across Southwest Louisiana early this morning, but the back edge of the rain will be nearing an end before sunrise. Meanwhile, the winter chill is arriving with temperatures that have already fallen well into the 40s as you head out to the bus stop. Take a raincoat for those out early this morning, but you will be able to pack it away quickly after sunrise. Sunshine will waste no time returning and should be out before the noon hour. Look for the 40s this morning to warm into the lower to middle 50s briefly this afternoon.