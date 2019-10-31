FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Windy and cold day ahead as rain quickly departs

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Showers and drizzle continue across Southwest Louisiana early this morning, but the back edge of the rain will be nearing an end before sunrise. Meanwhile, the winter chill is arriving with temperatures that have already fallen well into the 40s as you head out to the bus stop. Take a raincoat for those out early this morning, but you will be able to pack it away quickly after sunrise. Sunshine will waste no time returning and should be out before the noon hour. Look for the 40s this morning to warm into the lower to middle 50s briefly this afternoon.
Blustery northwesterly winds will continue to make for a windy day ahead and at times could gust over 25 to 30 mph. This will continue to drive the colder temperatures in through the area and keep the wind chill in the 40s through the day.
If you plan to head out trick or treating this evening, look for temperatures to continue to fall back into the 40s before 7:00 p.m., so make sure the kids stay bundled up tonight and dress in layers!
A Frost Advisory has been issued for the parishes north of the coastline from midnight tonight to 8:00 a.m. Friday as temperatures will drop very close to freezing in our northern parishes and into the middle 30s along the interstate corridor.
Frost is a possibility if winds calm enough overnight, so take the proper precautions if you have outdoor plants susceptible to a frost. Sunshine continues through the upcoming weekend and temperatures will remain on the cool side with nighttime lows in the upper 30s to near 40 with frost again possible north of I-10 Saturday morning.
Saturday and Sunday afternoons will bring high temperatures back up into the 60s, so if you plan to head outdoors during the afternoon you won’t need a coat, although temperatures will fall quickly after sunset, back into the 50s and eventually 40s overnight. A warming trend begins by next week, although another cold front by the middle of next will bring more showers and knock the temperatures back down a few degrees by next Friday and Saturday.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.