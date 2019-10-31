First Alert Forecast: Cooler weather through the weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - This afternoon expect temperatures to stay on the cool side with highs topping out in the mid 50s thanks to sunshine. Clear skies will stick around overnight helping temperatures to drop quickly after sunset. We’ll be in the upper to mid 40s for trick or treating with winds out of the north/northwest. Breezy conditions are likely though the evening hours which will make it feel even colder this evening. Wind chills during the evening could make it feel like the lower 40s to upper 30s. We could see frost north of the I-10 corridor overnight, but it is heavily dependent on the winds. If winds continue overnight frost will be unlikely, but if those winds calm we could definitely see frost. Which is why the National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory from midnight tonight into the morning hours of Friday.