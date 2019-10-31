First Alert Forecast: Cooler weather through the weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - This afternoon expect temperatures to stay on the cool side with highs topping out in the mid 50s thanks to sunshine. Clear skies will stick around overnight helping temperatures to drop quickly after sunset. We’ll be in the upper to mid 40s for trick or treating with winds out of the north/northwest. Breezy conditions are likely though the evening hours which will make it feel even colder this evening. Wind chills during the evening could make it feel like the lower 40s to upper 30s. We could see frost north of the I-10 corridor overnight, but it is heavily dependent on the winds. If winds continue overnight frost will be unlikely, but if those winds calm we could definitely see frost. Which is why the National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory from midnight tonight into the morning hours of Friday.
As you head out the door tomorrow morning be sure to bundle up! Temperatures start in the mid to upper 30s. Thankfully we see plenty of sunshine helping us to warm up into the upper 50s! The jacket will likely be necessary through the majority of the day. Friday night football is set to be a cold one! For kick off temperatures are in the upper 40s with it falling into the mid 40s through the end of the game. Fans be sure to bundle up before heading into the stadium and maybe grab a blanket as sitting still won’t help with how cold it will feel!
Saturday expect cold temperatures to start the day again with lows in the low 40s. We’ll see sunshine through the morning hours which will help temperatures warm into the 60s during the afternoon. We also see cloud cover starting to build in from the west which will keep it a little warmer during the evening hours. Lows drop into the mid to upper 40s by early Sunday morning.
Sunday still a chilly start to the day in the mid 40s for southwest Louisiana. We’ll still get some sunshine during the afternoon which helps us to warm into the 60s during the afternoon.
Clouds persist to start the week which will help temperatures from getting to warm during the afternoon. We also see the possibility of our next cold front moving across the area, but it is expected to be fairly week and only keep temperatures closer to seasonable. Rain chances with this system are low, but we’ll see the cloud cover.
Into next weekend models have flipped again on the potential for a weekend cold front bringing with it rainfall. We’ll have to continue to watch that weekend forecast as it will likely change once again.
