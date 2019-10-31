Coast Guard rescues two mariners near Cameron

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Two mariners were rescued near Cameron Wednesday evening, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
The Coast Guard responded to a call for assistance from the mariners who’s bass boat became disabled about 14 miles offshore of the Cameron coast.
A response boat was launched to the scene to help the mariners. Attempts to refuel the bass boat were unsuccessful due to the weather and towing the boat became impossible when it began taking on water after a wave hit the bow.
The two mariners were transferred safely to the response boat and taken to the Cameron Ferry.
No injuries were reported.
The Coast Guard has also issued a safety marine information broadcast alerting mariners to the sunken vessel.
